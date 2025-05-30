Paige Bueckers was one of the most efficient scorers at the college basketball level during her time with UConn. One would imagine that the Dallas Wings, who selected Bueckers first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, would want to create as many scoring opportunities as possible for the 23-year-old. Yet, heading into Thursday's game against the Chicago Sky, Bueckers was averaging just 12 field goal attempts and 2.6 three-point attempts per outing. Would Bueckers' shot attempts increase on Thursday?

The answer is unquestionably no.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale — despite taking some questionable shot attempts toward the end of the game — was terrific on Thursday. The Wings were defeated 97-92, but Ogunbowale scored 37 points on 14-25 shooting from the field and 6-12 shooting from deep.

Ogunbowale played well, but the Wings' offense still looked stagnant and out of sorts at times. DiJonai Carrington and Paige Bueckers both contributed 15 points, but overall the players are still learning how to work together. Surrendering 97 points is far from ideal — the defense has questions that need to be addressed — but there is one specific concern that is impossible to ignore from Thursday night.

Bueckers took just 11 field goal attempts and two three-point attempts in just over 36 minutes of action. The former UConn superstar connected on six of her field goal attempts and one of her three-point shots.

As mentioned, this is a player who was extremely efficient in college. She has displayed signs of bringing that efficiency to the WNBA level as well. However, why isn't she attempting more shots?

Who is to blame for Paige Bueckers' lack of shot attempts?

In all reality, the adjustment from college to the professional level is far from simple. Bueckers' situation is still confusing, though.

She has played well for the most part through her first six professional games. It isn't as if this is a player who is struggling mightily.

One could make the argument that Bueckers needs to take it upon herself to be more aggressive. She has passed up a few respectable looks. With that being said, it is clear the Wings' offensive gameplan needs to be more focused on Bueckers.

Head coach Chris Koclanes could draw up more plays for Bueckers, but the fact of the matter is that her teammates simply aren't finding her enough. There have been multiple instances in recent contests where a teammate could have made an extra pass to Bueckers but instead either passed the ball elsewhere or took a less-than-stellar shot.

So, who is to blame?

The truth is that Bueckers, Koclanes and other players on the team can all share in the blame. It requires a team effort to find success, and Bueckers' shooting efficiency would help both the offense and overall flow of the game. The Wings have failed to capitalize on that potential, though.

Ogunbowale is a terrific player, but sometimes she takes far too many contested shots that clearly do not need to be attempted. The Wings were close to winning on Thursday night, but Ogunbowale took some questionable attempts in the final minutes as mentioned. No, Ogunbowale wasn't the reason Dallas lost, but the Wings would have benefitted from a more aggressive Paige Bueckers.

It's time for Bueckers to begin shooting the ball on a more consistent basis.