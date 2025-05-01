May 1, 2025 at 6:29 PM ET

The Dallas Wings are set to take on the Las Vegas Aces in a WNBA preseason game on Friday. Wings' rookie Paige Beuckers will contest A'ja Wilson in her first warmup before the start of the season on May 16.

But Dallas will be missing guard Tyasha Harris due to a knee injury, per Joey Mistretta of Clutchpoints. She is the only injured player listed and her return remains unknown.

The Wings and Aces will play an exhibition at the University of Notre Dame.

She will be returning to Dallas after playing for them from 2020 to 2022. Harris was traded to the Wings in February after playing with the Connecticut Sun for a year.

All part of a mini-team trade following the Wings' sending Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury.

Before the 2023 season, Harris signed a contract extension with the Sun. As she recovers from her injury, Harris will certainly be a vanguard of talent for the Wings upon her return.

Tyasha Harris is an all around talent for the Wings

Even though adding Harris wouldn't be considered “game-changing”, Harris does bring a multitude of talents to Dallas.

She possesses a versatile range of skills. Harris is known for being a dynamic scorer and a playmaker. She is also a leader, which can spark the team and help get the best out of players like Beuckers.

In terms of leadership, Harris can get her teammates psyched up against particular challenges.

Harris rallied her Sun teammates to stave off elimination during the 2024 playoffs against the Minnesota Lynx. She helped take the series to the limit after a 92-82 win in Game 4.

It was six words that did just the trick.

“We're not done,” Harris said. “See y'all then.” Even though the Sun would lose the series, Harris rallied the troops.

She could do just that in Dallas.