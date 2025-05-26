The Dallas Wings are set to play the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. The Wings are listing center Myisha Hines-Allen as questionable for the game due to an ankle injury, however.

It has been a struggle for the Wings to begin the 2025 season. Dallas holds an 0-4 record heading into Tuesday night's affair. Paige Bueckers' presence on the Wings had drawn no shortage of attention — and she has played fairly well — but the team has endured a difficult beginning to the new campaign nonetheless.

Hines-Allen has been the starting center for the team early in the year. The 29-year-old — who is in her first season with the Wings — is currently averaging 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per outing. She is also shooting 44.4 percent from the field while recording 23 minutes per game.

Dallas is hopeful that Hines-Allen's injury will not prove to be serious. The fact that she is listed as questionable — as opposed to immediately being ruled out — is promising. Still, her status for Tuesday night's Wings-Sun game is uncertain.

Wings, Sun both struggling to begin 2025 WNBA season

The Sun are also 0-4 overall. In fact, Dallas, Connecticut and the Chicago Sky are the only remaining teams in the league that have yet to win a game. Both the Wings and Sun are hoping to depart from that list on Tuesday evening. Hines-Allen's final injury status could play a big role in determining the outcome of the affair.

If Hines-Allen is unable to play, Teaira McCowan may draw the start at center. Dallas could also turn to a smaller lineup and move NaLyssa Smith to the five. Wings head coach Chris Koclanes will have different options if Hines-Allen ends up being ruled out.

Tip-off for the Wings-Sun clash is scheduled for 7 PM EST in Connecticut. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Myisha Hines-Allen's injury status as they are made available.