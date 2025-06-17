The Dallas Wings have signed Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts, the team announced Tuesday. Both players are expected to be available for the Wings' game on Tuesday night against the Golden State Valkyries.

The news comes after it was revealed that Maddy Siegrist will miss a significant amount of time with a knee injury. Siegrist is expected to return later this season, but her official injury timeline has yet to be revealed.

Tyasha Harris will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Luisa Geiselsoder and Teaira McCowan are currently away from the Wings while they participate in EuroBasket.

The Wings qualified for hardship contracts amid all of the absences. Dallas is hopeful that Charles and Jones can positively impact the team.

Charles played 11 games with Dallas before getting waived on Saturday. She will now receive another opportunity with the Wings with the hardship contract. Charles has averaged 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per outing so far this season. The 27-year-old brings versatility to the roster at 6'1″.

Jones also offers versatility. The 6'1″ 24-year-old can play the guard or forward positions. She appeared in four games with the Phoenix Mercury in 2025 before the team headed in a different direction. Jones averaged 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game during that span.

The Wings will enter play on Tuesday night with a 1-11 overall record. Dallas could still turn things around, but the team certainly needs to begin winning games as soon as possible. The absences of four impactful players obviously won't help matters, but perhaps Kaila Charles and Haley Jones will make a difference for the short-handed Wings.

The Valkyries are 5-5 so far in 2025. Golden State will present a challenge as Dallas hopes to earn a big victory at home. Tuesday night's tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Arlington, TX.