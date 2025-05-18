The Dallas Wings are set to receive a pivotal boost. On Sunday, the Wings announced that German center Luisa Geiselsoder will report to the team. Geiselsoder was previously not with the team due to an overseas basketball commitment, as she missed the Wings' 99-84 loss against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

“After helping Landes win the LFB championship, @DallasWings center Luisa Geiselsöder will report to the Wings today. Geiselsöder had been temporarily suspended while finishing with Landes, with the @WNBA officially designating her today as active,” Dallas Wings PR shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Luisa Geiselsoder set to join Dallas Wings

It remains to be seen when Geiselsoder will play in her first game with Dallas. Her status for Monday's matchup against the Seattle Storm is currently uncertain. Regardless, Geiselsoder will bring much-needed frontcourt help to the roster once she begins playing in games.

The Wings' frontcourt struggled against the Lynx on Friday night. The extra depth at the center position will prove to be especially valuable. At 6'4″, Geiselsoder provides the ability to protect the basket while also being able to stretch the floor on the offensive end.

Dallas is certainly excited about Geiselsoder's potential. At practice on Thursday, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes explained what Geiselsoder can offer the team.

“She's exciting,” Koclanes said of Geiselsoder. “A young, stretch, extremely smart post player. So she's gonna bring us some size and the ability to stretch out beyond the arc… We're excited about what she's gonna add to our already versatile roster.”

Geiselsoder was selected by the Wings in the 2020 WNBA Draft, but she has yet to make her WNBA debut. That could change soon.

The team will provide updates on Luisa Geiselsoder's status for Monday night's game as they are made available. The Wings will host the Storm in Arlington, TX on Monday night at 8 PM EST in what projects to be a competitive game.