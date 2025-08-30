The Dallas Wings — who have only nine victories in 2025 — suffered another defeat on Friday night, losing 100-78 to the Atlanta Dream. Paige Bueckers played well in the loss, scoring 16 points and recording 10 assists. Following the game, Bueckers was asked what her message is to fans amid the Wings' adversity and struggles in 2025.

Before the Golden State Warriors' dynasty became what it is now, the team had to build a contender around Stephen Curry. Curry shared the following post on X, formerly Twitter, in 2009.

“Promise to all the Warrior fans…we will figure this thing out…if it's the last thing we do we will figure it out,” Curry wrote.

Paige Bueckers channeled the message when asked the aforementioned question on Friday night.

“I mean, just to stick with it, like, whoever we have in that locker room, whoever puts on a Wings jersey that night, that's who we're going to war with,” Bueckers told reporters. “And that's what we believe in… We don't need exterior belief, like, in that locker room we feel like we have enough, and we're always gonna fight and show up that way. And I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, like, he tweeted out, like, ‘just stick with us… We're gonna figure it out.'

“That's the message… The people we have here and the belief that I have in, like, the core and the pieces that we're building and how we're doing it, I just have this undying belief in it. I know that we continue to do things the right way, we continue to believe in each other, continue to invest our whole lives into this basketball thing, the results will come.”

The Wings have endured adversity. Bueckers herself was listed as questionable due to an illness before ultimately being made available to play on Friday. Dallas' injury concerns have been impossible to ignore, as the Wings only had eight available players against the Dream.

Yet, this team continues to fight, and Paige Bueckers continues to display excellent poise as a leader.

“And just to stick to our process and how we do things, just have belief, and continue to show up for us,” the Wings rookie continued. “I know the results haven't shown yet, but like, I mean, the Thunder talked about it, the same people who were in the gym on a night in whatever season are the same people who I want to be at the championship celebration parade.

“So, that's, like, the message. I just have this undying belief in what we're building here.”