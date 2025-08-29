The Dallas Wings are trying to finish the season. Yes, that is Dallas' current goal right now. The Wings roster has been decimated by injuries and the team is simply hoping to avoid forfeiting games in the near future. The Wings' injury report for Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream features eight players.

Arike Ogunbowale (right knee), JJ Quinerly (left knee), Tyasha Harris (left knee), Li Yueru (left knee) and Luisa Geiselsoder (right shoulder) have already been ruled out for the game. Aziaha James (right ankle) and Haley Jones (right knee) are both listed as doubtful, while Paige Bueckers (illness) is questionable to play.

Bueckers did not play on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun — a game the Wings lost 101-95. Her questionable status suggests she could return on Friday, but nothing is official as of this story's writing. Meanwhile, James and Jones are seemingly unlikely to play based on their doubtful statuses, but anything can happen.

A source confirmed that Bueckers, James and Jones all traveled with Dallas to Atlanta.

The only available Wings who are not listed on the injury report include; Myisha Hines-Allen, Diamond Miller, Serena Sundell and Grace Berger. Additionally, Amy Okonkwo's first seven-day contract with the Wings recently came to an end, but she is now eligible to sign another seven-day deal.

The Wings will likely make a move or two on Friday morning before the game as they hope to avoid a possible forfeit. Teams are required to have eight available players in order to play in a WNBA game.