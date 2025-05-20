ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings are playing the Seattle Storm on Monday night. The game features the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers and Domnique Malonga. Before the game, Bueckers, who was selected by the Wings first overall in the draft, shared her thoughts on Malonga, the No. 2 overall pick by the Storm.

“She’s really great. She’s 19, like, she’s young but she’s really great where she’s at now,” Bueckers said of Malonga before the Storm-Wings game on Monday night. “Got a whole bunch of potential. Very athletic, obviously you see the dunks but she’s very skilled. She can finish with both hands, she’s dominant in the paint… She can score at will. Obviously a rim-protector.”

Paige Bueckers respects Dominique Malonga's game

A recent WNBA GM poll had Bueckers winning the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. However, 60 percent of the GMs voted that Malonga would be the better player in five years.

Bueckers features a high ceiling without question. There is an argument to be made that Malonga’s ceiling is even higher, though. Bueckers probably features a higher floor, however. She was the safest pick at No. 1 overall.

With all of that being said, both players could become superstars in the WNBA. They will be among the best players in the game for years to come. Monday’s matchup is the first of potentially many intriguing matchups between the players.

The game could be extra competitive. There is not a rivalry between Bueckers and Malonga, but the fact that they were the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks could add some extra motivation for the matchup. This is certainly a game that will draw plenty of attention.

The Wings and Storm are both 0-1 overall in 2025, so Monday’s contest is quite important as the teams look to earn their first victories of the ’25 campaign.