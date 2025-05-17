Women's basketball fans everywhere are highly anticipating Paige Bueckers' professional debut with the Dallas Wings, but none are more excited than those in Hopkins, Minnesota. Bueckers' hometown has not only changed its name to “Paige Bueckers, Minnesota,” for the day of her first WNBA regular-season game, but it has also transformed the town to honor its local basketball star.

The town's celebration plans include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and renaming a street “Bueckers Boulevard.” A local brewery, ice cream shop, and sushi restaurant are all creating products named after her, and the day will conclude with a watch party at her former high school.

“Every business I can think of has something going on where they're trying to help celebrate, and it's just all about having fun,” Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon said. “We're proud to name our city after her for a day. And for the folks that know her and watched her grow up as she came up through the city as a team member, as a community member, and as the champion that she is. We're just very proud of her.”

“I think it's just the fact that we are a small town,” Hanlon continued. “It is a small-town feel, and really, people in this community and the surrounding community know her as a community member.

“And I think it's that simple, as a person from the community who accomplished something really amazing and has a lot of potential still in her career. And so I won't sit here and say that anything has been over the top. It's just that she's a real person and a real community member here.”

Before making a national name for herself at UConn, Bueckers was a star at Hopkins High School, where she led the team to a state title in 2019. Bueckers will face off against the WNBA team she grew up watching, the Minnesota Lynx, when her pro career officially kicks off on May 16.