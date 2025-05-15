May 15, 2025 at 4:40 PM ET

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is looking ahead to her debut WNBA season. The Wings capped off the preseason with a 67-point win over the Toyota Antelopes of Japan.

The Wings will start the season against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. Bueckers will experience a “full-circle moment” as she plays against her hometown team.

Full circle moment ✨ Paige Bueckers shares what it means to make her WNBA debut against the team she grew up watching. Tune in to ION tomorrow at 7:30pm/ET as the Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx as part of WNBA Tip-Off presented by @CarMax pic.twitter.com/5FpP2K4rKT — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bueckers is a native of Edina, Minnesota. She played five years at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Bueckers led her team to a 30-0 season and an appearance in the Class AAAA state title. However, her hopes at a high school championship were dashed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After winning a national championship with UConn, Bueckers' hometown will change their name on Friday in her honor.

The buzz surrounding Bueckers and the Wings is captivating the state of Minnesota. Some are even hoping that Bueckers will find her way back home.

Will Paige Bueckers ever play for the Lynx?

Bueckers basketball roots are out of Minnesota. As a result, some are hoping that eventually Bueckers might play for the Lynx.

Obviously, it is premature to suggest that considering she hasn't played a game yet.

Truth be told, it is very unlikely that Bueckers will play for the Lynx. The Wings are looking for her to be their franchise player in the years ahead.

Her playmaking, scoring, and all around talent make her a compelling player to watch.

The future holds many possibilities. Maybe a situation might transpire in which a player could be a free agent or trade. Thus, that could arise the chance of the Lynx acquiring Bueckers' talents.

However, that future is not foreseeable at the moment. Bueckers is set to begin a season with all eyes watching on whether she will become a generational talent.

Whether it is in Dallas or Minnesota, she will have her shot.