Paige Bueckers signed a rookie scale deal with the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, per the WNBA transactions page. Of course, the Wings selected Bueckers first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Now that Bueckers signed the rookie scale contract and her introductory press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, the reality of moving on from UConn women's basketball is likely beginning to set in. On Tuesday, Bueckers shared a farewell post with the college basketball program, via her Instagram.

“UConn Nation, where do I even begin,” Bueckers wrote. “These past 5 years have been some of the most rewarding, challenging and Blessed years of my life. From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I’ll never forget, and a growing in Faith that has changed my life. The support and love has meant everything to me and I wouldn’t have been able to make it through without it.

“From all my sisters that I played with, to everyone in the program you are all family for life. Storrs, Connecticut will always be my second home and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m forever indebted and all I can say is THANK YOU.”

Paige Bueckers preparing for next chapter with Wings

Paige Bueckers is ready to begin the next chapter of her basketball career. It is safe to say that Wings fans are excited for Bueckers to join the team.

As the first overall pick, expectations are extremely high for the UConn women's basketball product. Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale could emerge as one of the best duos in the entire league. The pressure is real for Bueckers, but Paige displayed an ability to maintain her poise in the big moments in college.

Bueckers is prepared for this next step. The regular season is less than a month away from beginning, as the Wings will host the Minnesota Lynx on May 16 to begin the 2025 campaign.