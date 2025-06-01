ARLINGTON, TX — Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers was placed in concussion protocol after Thursday's 97-92 defeat against the Chicago Sky. The Wings made the announcement on Friday. Bueckers finished the game, however, something that led to controversy since fans were not sure when she suffered the injury. Before Saturday's rematch with the Sky, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes addressed the situation.

“She (Bueckers) really didn't say anything (during the game),” Koclanes said. “After the game, she said she was feeling like she had a headache… That was the first of it. So once that was said, went to the doctor… ‘Let's make sure we're not missing anything and we're doing everything we need to do to take care of her.'”

The Wings-Paige Bueckers injury situation

Bueckers took a hard fall early in the game which some fans speculated led to the injury. However, the actual cause of injury has yet to be officially revealed.

Article Continues Below

Regardless, Bueckers will miss a minimum of two games while in concussion protocol. Wings guard Tyasha Harris is also out on Saturday night as she deals with a knee injury. Harris would have been a candidate to start in place of Bueckers had she been available.

With Bueckers and Harris both out, however, Maddy Siegrist will join Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith in the starting lineup. Koclanes said the decision to start Siegrist was “easy” given her versatility and production.

Dallas is hoping to improve its record on Saturday evening, as the Wings are just 1-5 heading into the contest. The Sky have struggled in 2025 as well, though, so the Wings could certainly get the job done. Still, earning the victory without Bueckers and Harris will certainly prove to be a challenge.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Arlington, TX on Saturday night.