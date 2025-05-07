ARLINGTON, TX — If Paige Bueckers could have one celebrity attend a Dallas Wings' game this season, who would she select? Bueckers was asked the question Wednesday during Wings' Media Day, and the 2025 No. 1 overall pick said she hopes Kyrie Irving attends a game this year.

Paige Bueckers wants Kyrie Irving to come to a Wings game this season#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/IDVRcKLloj — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I would like to see Kyrie at a game for sure,” Bueckers said.

Mutual respect between Paige Bueckers, Kyrie Irving

Bueckers has made her respect for Irving clear in the past. She is excited to play in the same city as the Dallas Mavericks star.

“Yeah, he's been my favorite player for forever now, so super excited to be in the same city as him,” Bueckers told reporters during her introductory press conference in late April. “Hope I can learn a lot from him. I know he's going through an ACL journey himself, so to be able to lean on and support each other through that I think is something that can be motivating.

“Just excited for Dallas itself… a great sports city. But yeah, great to be in the same city as him.”

Irving welcomed Bueckers to the city of Dallas after she was drafted by the Wings as well. The mutual respect is evident as Kyrie Irving and Paige Bueckers hope to lead the Mavs and Wings for years to come.

It certainly would not be surprising to see Irving at a Wings game at some point during the 2025 campaign. The Mavs guard loves the game of basketball and surely wouldn't mind watching some summer hoops in Arlington. He probably would have attended a game even if Bueckers did not make her request on Wednesday.

Now that the request is made, though, the chances of Dallas fans seeing Irving at a game will only increase. Bueckers and the Wings are set to begin their regular season on May 16 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.