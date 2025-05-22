As the Dallas Wings hit the road against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, it was a major deal for rookie guard Paige Bueckers as it was her return to her home state. The Wings are 0-2 to start the 2025 WNBA season, and looking to get in the win column for the first time this season. During the game though, the broadcast mic picked on Paige Bueckers with a hilarious retort to the refs during an inbound.

“Hey, 15 travels every time she touches it,” Paige Bueckers exclaimed to the refs before an inbounds play.

The No. 15 that Bueckers was referring to is Lynx forward/center Jessica Shepard. Shepard was a college teammate of Bueckers’ current Wings teammate Arike Ogunbowale. The pair were a part of the 2018 Notre Dame championship run. So maybe Ogunbowale has some insight as to Bueckers’ hilarious accusations.

As far as the game at hand, as of publication, the Lynx held a slim lead over the Wings late in the fourth quarter. Bueckers was on her way to another solid stat line with 12 points, one rebound, nine assists and three steals in 34 minutes. She was shooting 3-of-9 from the field, 2-of-4 from the three-point line and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Through the Wings’ first two games of the season, Bueckers has been playing a little over 33 minutes per game and taking 12 shot attempts per game. She’s averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Bueckers was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She finished up a stellar career at UConn that culminated in a national championship. Point guard was a major area of need for the Wings, and now it appears as if they have their floor leader of the future.

Last season the Wings missed the postseason after three straight years of making the playoffs.