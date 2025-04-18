Dallas Wings No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers didn’t need many words to express what Nika Mühl’s show of support meant after Monday night’s WNBA Draft.

“My twin is the best ever,” Bueckers wrote in the comments of an Instagram post by Mühl, which featured a photo of the former UConn star posing with friends at the draft and the caption, “4,281 miles to support the homies INDEED <3.”

Mühl, who had been playing overseas until an injury in October, traveled to New York to attend the WNBA Draft and celebrate with Bueckers, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Wings. Mühl’s post, shared late Thursday, quickly gained attention from fans and fellow athletes, including UConn teammate Aaliyah Edwards who commented, “4,281 miles was sooooo worth it to see ya, bad gyal.”

Bueckers and Mühl played together at the University of Connecticut from 2020 to 2024, forming a close bond both on and off the court. Their shared time at UConn includes multiple deep NCAA tournament runs and a reputation for strong backcourt play. Mühl, who was drafted No. 14 in the second-round by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft, attended the 2025 draft to support Bueckers.​

The Wings selected Bueckers with the top pick following a dominant final college season season that saw her lead UConn to its 12th national championship. She averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in her final college season and was widely expected to go first overall.

Bueckers has spent the week on a whirlwind post-title media tour, including appearances on the “Today” show and “The Tonight Show,” but took time to acknowledge Mühl’s gesture.

The WNBA regular season begins May 16, when Bueckers is expected to debut for the Wings. Mühl upcoming season with the Storm back in the United States, however, look a bit uncertain, considering her injury. Regardless, the two former Huskies continue to show that their connection runs deeper than basketball.