The Dallas Wings will host the Connecticut Sun in the final contest of a three-game homestand on Wednesday night. On Tuesday, the team released its injury report. Paige Bueckers was among five players listed on the report. Bueckers is currently listed as questionable due to an illness, while Arike Ogunbowale (right knee), Li Yueru (left knee), JJ Quinerly (left knee) and Tyasha Harris (left knee) are all out for the game.

It is worth mentioning that Bueckers did not practice on Tuesday before the injury report was released.

Dallas signed guard Serena Sundell to a seven-day contract on Tuesday amid all of the injury trouble. The signing will be important regardless of Bueckers' final status, but it will be especially impactful if the WNBA Rookie of the Year front-runner ends up being ruled out.

The Storm defeated the Wings 95-60 on Friday to begin the homestand. Dallas then dropped a Sunday afternoon affair 90-81 to the Golden State Valkyries. The Wings would love to earn at least one win during the homestand, but Paige Bueckers' final status will play a role in determining the outcome of the game.

The Sun and Wings are both at the bottom of their conferences. Dallas' 9-29 record has them sitting in last place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Connecticut is 9-28 and tied for the worst record with the Chicago Sky in the Eastern Conference. The Wings could certainly take care of business at home on Wednesday night, but having Bueckers on the floor would help matters.

Tip-off for the Sun-Wings game is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Arlington, TX on Wednesday. As for the question of if Paige Bueckers is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.