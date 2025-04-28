ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings held their second day of training camp on Monday. Paige Bueckers has been consistently seen running the point guard position in scrimmages. Bueckers told reporters after practice that it's something she is adjusting to at the WNBA level.

“Learning a new offense, being a leader on the court, being the quarterback on the court for the offense,” Bueckers said. “Knowing what to call, when to call it. I did some of that in college, I did more of it in high school… But just leaning on the coaching staff for help and questions. Communicating with teammates. Having a great level of communication on the floor obviously helps a lot.”

Bueckers is ready to lead. She can do that in more ways than one, of course, but playing point guard requires leadership ability. In college, Bueckers demonstrated the ability both to run the point and play off the ball. Some fans felt that Bueckers should have had the ball on a more consistent basis.

In Dallas, Paige Bueckers is going to need to do both as well. Arike Ogunbowale is at her best with the ball in her hands. It looks like Bueckers may end being the Wings' primary point guard, but Ogunbowale is still going to have plenty of isolation plays on the floor.

The Bueckers-Ogunbowale partnership is continuing to improve, something Ogunbowale confirmed after practice on Monday.

“It’s been two good days, we’ve been playing well together,” Ogunbowale told reporters of playing alongside Bueckers. “I think there’s been a lot of good combinations, her and myself, her and other people, me and other people. So it’s been good.”

Arike Ogunbowale is the leader of the Dallas Wings. She has spent her entire career with the team, having made her WNBA debut in 2019. With that being said, Paige Bueckers is clearly ready to embrace her “quarterback” role at the WNBA level.