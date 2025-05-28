The Dallas Wings went into May 27's game against the Connecticut Sun hungry for their first win of the 2025 WNBA season, and it's only fitting that it's where Paige Bueckers marked the most momentous nights of her young career.

Bueckers' season-best 21 points helped lift the Wings to a 109-87 victory over the Sun, notching another win under her belt in the state of Connecticut. It's a familiar feeling for the 23-year-old, who made a name for herself through outstanding play with the UConn women's basketball team.

“I don't think I ever lost here [at Mohegan Sun Arena]. I was trying to carry that into tonight,” Bueckers started.

“Felt great just to play like that as a team, and obviously that environment is special to me,” Bueckers said. “To play like that as a team and put a full 40 minutes together … it felt good to be out there.”

Head coach Chris Kolclanes took the time to praise the No. 1 pick's consistent playmaking and honor the notably special night she had.

“She just continues to do things that should be surprising but aren't,” the Wings boss said. “I take a step back to just appreciate the type of player and even more so the type of person that she is.”

Bueckers and the Wings will return to Connecticut one last time this season to face the Sun on June 20.