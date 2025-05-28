The Dallas Wings are fortunate to have selected Paige Bueckers. On Tuesday, Bueckers put up high numbers against the Connecticut Sun in a 109-87 win.

She finished with 21 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in a career-high performance thus far. Furthermore, Bueckers solidified her place among an elite class of rookies that doesn't include Caitlin Clark.

Bueckers joined alongside former player Tameka Johnson as the only WNBA rookies to achieve a 20/5/5 game while shooting 80% from the field.

Paige Bueckers joins Temeka Johnson as the only rookies in WNBA history with a 20/5/5 game on 80 FG% 🚨 Bueckers final stat line: 21 PTS (career-high and 8-10 from the field), 5 REB, 7 AST #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/6xou20FpO1 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The pressure has been mounting on Bueckers since she got drafted. The Wings are looking for her to be their franchise player in the years ahead. A role legend, Diana Taurasi, says Bueckers can achieve with the proper support.

“Paige's instincts on the court are incredible, and it takes a special skill and talent when you can galvanize a group of people,” Taurasi said to The Athletic. “I've been around her long enough to know that once they get the right group around her, things will change because of her skill set and her ability to distribute and score. Paige just has tremendous talent, and once it's unlocked, I'm going to be really excited to watch her play.”

So far, Bueckers has risen to the occasion with this performance, along with some other solid numbers.

Due to her high-profile status, the tendency to compare Bueckers to Clark is understandable. After all, both are generational talents that are carrying the future of the WNBA on their respective shoulders.

But Bueckers is her player in her own right.

There's no need to compare Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark.

It's only natural to compare superstar talents. It happens all the time in every sport. However, Bueckers is chartering her path in the WNBA, much like Clark.

She is working on developing and honing her skills as a complete player—somebody who can score, assist, rebound, and lead.

Bueckers did all of that during her tenure at UConn. She has a long journey ahead of her that could lead her to extraordinary feats. It is undoubtedly achievable if she remains healthy and in a good place.

Clark is trying to do the same with Indiana and strengthening her resolve. All in all, it is beneficial for the future of the WNBA to have these two, among others, leading the way.

While their journey is mutual, they are each their person.