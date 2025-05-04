ARLINGTON, TX — Paige Bueckers was the obvious choice to be selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. After all, she was one of the most complete prospects in recent memory. One element of the new Dallas Wings guard's game that especially stands out is her ability to run the pick-and-roll as the ball-handler. Wings head coach Chris Koclanes addressed Bueckers' impressive pick-and-roll prowess at practice on Sunday.

“The game is slow for her,” Koclanes told reporters. “You know, usually there's a transition period, and there will be at times… But the pace at which she plays already is just different. We're excited to have that on our side.”

Why is Bueckers so good in the pick-and-roll? Has anything specific caught Koclanes' attention?

“Credit to her and how she approaches the game,” the Wings head coach said. “And how she approaches life in general, just with her balance and the work she puts into the game and the work she puts into her mental approach and being present. That helps her to be in there and let things slow down and be able to read and react in those moments. I think it all works together.”

Chris Koclanes' interesting Paige Bueckers take

Koclanes believes that Bueckers' approach to “life in general” helps her make decisions on the floor. He thinks Bueckers is able to slow the game down and approach making plays with a specific mindset.

It is an interesting take. In all reality, it's a good take.

The way players approach the game is often overlooked by those outside of the team, but Koclanes — despite the fact that it is still only the preseason — has clearly noticed that Bueckers' approach is different in a positive way.

Will Paige immediately record a jaw-dropping assist-turnover ratio and become a pick-and-roll superstar in the WNBA? It's going to likely take her some time to consistently make the right plays at the highest level of women's basketball, but she should continue to trend in the right direction as she grows more comfortable in the league.

The pick-and-roll, of course, requires more than one person. It will become a smoother play for the Wings once Bueckers develops more chemistry with her new teammates.

The early returns have been promising as Paige Bueckers prepares for the regular season.