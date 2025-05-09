Rookie phenom Paige Bueckers has been showing off how she's adjusting to her new city, and now she's also giving fans a glimpse into her journey of getting comfortable with her new Dallas Wings teammates. Bueckers was mic'd up during a training camp practice session, which created plenty of moments for her supporters to rave over.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express how much joy they got from watching Bueckers goof around in the video and point out the parts they found the funniest.

“Y'all really love us,” one user said thankfully about the Wings' social media coverage. Most were excited to see the potential relationships that could blossom as Bueckers was seen paired with other players.

“Can we call Paige and DiJonai [Carrington] PB & J?” one Wings fan humorously gushed. “Wait, I need more from the Paige and Teaira [McCowan] and Paige and Myisha [Hines-Allen] duos,” another added with a laugh.

Bueckers shared a hilarious moment with McCowan, casually asking her if she should “get a dog today,” to which McCowan supportively replied, “Yeah, you should.”

The 23-year-old was well-known for her sense of humor and ability to balance competition with comedic moments on the court in college, which fans of the young star have come to love about her and are happy to see her translate to the pros.

“Glad to see she's still a yapper with her new team,” one supporter jokingly said. Another laughed at a sequence that saw Bueckers diss a male member of the practice squad's defense before following up with a “way to work hard” said sarcastically.

“Not Paige trash-talking the practice squad guys then complimenting them a second later,” they responded. Others noted that showing her light-hearted nature in practice so soon was a good sign. “Quickly at ease with her new family,” they observed.

While all the fans were ecstatic to see Bueckers feeling right at home with the Wings, one last user made sure the quick moment with McCowan was prioritized above all the others.

“I can't wait to see what dog she picked out at the shelter.”