ARLINGTON, TX — Dallas Wings' 2025 No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers has been discussed on a consistent basis over the past few weeks without question. Bueckers' overall impact is expected to be immense. The rookie is expected to handle point guard duties, and her ability to find open teammates is going to be important. Wings forward Maddy Siegrist is hopeful that Bueckers' presence will lead to more open looks.

“I hope so,” Siegrist responded when asked if she expects her three-point attempts to increase with Bueckers at point guard. “Hopefully three-point attempts and makes, that would be good. Let's bring the percentage up a little bit, I will be happy then.”

Siegrist features the potential to be one of the best three-point shooters on the roster. The Wings will look to get her as many open looks from beyond the arc as possible.

The 24-year-old is set to enter her third WNBA season. In 23.9 minutes of action last year, the Wings forward averaged 9.4 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field and 27 percent from deep. She only attempted 1.4 three-point shots per game, however.

Although the Wings have only had a few practices and one preseason game so far in 2025, Siegrist has appeared to be locked in. It would be shocking if her three-point attempts did not increase this year. Of course, connecting on shots on a more consistent basis will be pivotal, something Siegrist mentioned.

Perhaps having Bueckers as a teammate will help Siegrist find her potential as a long-range threat in the WNBA. This is a player who shot 34.7 percent from deep while averaging 5.1 three-point attempts per game in college at Villanova, so she has the talent to get things going from three-point range.

Her talent is one thing, but confidence is another. Perhaps not having as many looks over the past couple of years negatively impacted her confidence. If Siegrist receives as many open looks as projected, 2025 could be a special campaign for the third-year Villanova product.