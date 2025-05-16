ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings are set to play the Minnesota Lynx in their season opener on Friday night. Ahead of tip-off, Tyasha Harris, who was initially listed as probable due to a knee injury but was later upgraded to available, provided an update on how she is feeling.

“Good,” Harris told reporters of how she is feeling. “I'm ready to play. I'm happy it's the first game and I'm healthy… Ready to get out there.”

Tyasha Harris set to make significant impact with Wings

Despite being listed as probable, Harris said she never doubted whether or not she would play. She could make a big impact on Friday, and she will certainly play a pivotal role throughout the 2025 campaign.

Wings’ Paige Bueckers prepares for WNBA debut vs. hometown team

With plenty of depth, the Wings feature many potential X-factors. Harris, a backup guard, has played in the WNBA since the 2020 season. She made her debut with Dallas and played with the Wings until 2022. Harris has spent the past two seasons with the Connecticut Sun, and she enjoyed one of the best years of her career in 2024 with 10.5 points 3.0 assists.

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale are the Wings' lead guards. Bueckers is poised to play the point guard position, but Harris is a player who can lead the offense at point guard when Bueckers needs a rest.

Harris' knee injury is something the Wings monitored closely throughout the preseason. She was listed on the injury report for both preseason games Dallas played. It seems as if the team was simply proceeding with caution, a common strategy in the preseason.

Tyasha Harris believes she is ready to play and the Wings seem to agree with her based on her available status. Tip-off for the Lynx-Wings game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Arlington as Dallas hopes to start the '25 campaign strong.