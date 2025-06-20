Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers — despite missing four games — has enjoyed a strong start to her WNBA career. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick is establishing herself as a strong Rookie of the Year candidate. Fans are taking notice of Bueckers' early season performance as evidenced by the early returns of All-Star voting. The voting results, which were shared by Alexa Philippou of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter, show Bueckers currently sitting in sixth place overall with 312,920 votes.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark leads the way with 515,993 votes. Clark, the most popular player in the league, is unsurprisingly receiving no shortage of support.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier — who would probably win MVP if the season ended today — is in second place in the voting. Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) round out the top five ahead of Paige Bueckers at No. 6 overall.

Bueckers is becoming one of the most popular players in the league. Her voting results are not simply a product of popularity, however. The Wings guard is playing at an All-Star level.

Article Continues Below

Through her first nine WNBA contests, Paige is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per outing. Bueckers is also shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Wings have other potential 2025 All-Stars on the roster as well. Forward DiJonai Carrington currently ranks 27th in voting while guard Arike Ogunbowale is 34th overall. Carrington is trying to earn her first career All-Star selection. Ogunbowale, a four-time All-Star, is low in the voting for her standards, something that is a result of an early-season slump. Arike has played well in recent action, though.

Paige Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale will all attempt to move further up the voting with strong performances on Friday night against the Connecticut Sun. Of course, leading the Wings to a victory is the primary focus. Friday night's tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.