Dallas Wings guard Tyasha Harris exited Tuesday night's game against the Connecticut Sun with a knee injury. On Wednesday, the Wings officially listed Harris as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chicago Sky.

Harris has dealt with some early season injury trouble. The Wings were able to defeat the Sun on Tuesday, though, earning a 109-87 win. Harris' injury was concerning, however.

The veteran guard has played valuable minutes off the bench through the first five games of the '25 campaign. Harris is currently averaging 4.6 points, 2.6 assists and 1.0 rebounds per outing. She is also shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale lead Dallas' backcourt. However, having a backup guard such as Harris who can give Bueckers or Ogunbowale rest is crucial. She is reliable and capable of leading the offense.

It remains to be seen if her knee injury is serious. Harris' questionable status is fairly promising, as the fact that she wasn't immediately ruled out is an encouraging sign. Still, there is no guarantee that she will play on Thursday evening.

Overall, the Wings now hold a 1-4 record in 2025. It goes without saying, but Tuesday's victory was of the utmost importance as Dallas picked up its first win of the season. The Wings still need to work hard in order to emerge as a true contender, but all they can do is take it one game at a time.

Thursday's contest represents the team's final affair of their current four-game road trip. The Sky have also struggled, as they are 0-4. The Wings should have a realistic opportunity to get the job done on the road.

Dallas will monitor and provide updates on Tyasha Harris' injury status as they are made available before the Wings-Sky game. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST on Thursday night in Chicago.