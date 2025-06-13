With the Indiana Fever rooting for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals as they are up 2-1 in the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the relationships between the two teams have been well-documented. As Fever star Caitlin Clark has been supporting the Pacers, making appearances at the games, she would speak about her and Tyrese Haliburton's long-term outlook on the state.

There's no doubt that Indiana has been in a major basketball spotlight with Clark and the team getting the headlines and the men's basketball team close to capturing their first title in franchise history. While fans hope they continue to see this level of success, Clark would even say that she and Haliburton feel that they “hope to stay the rest of our careers” with their current teams, according to ESPN.

“Ty and I would both tell you this is where we both hope to stay the rest of our careers,” Clark said. “People are like, ‘It's a small market.' But no, that's what makes it fun. These people, this is what means the world to them. We haven't hosted a Finals game in 25 years, and I've never seen this type of excitement. People are lining up three hours before the game. I literally just got the chills thinking about it.”

Caitlin Clark on how much basketball means to Indiana

Despite the Fever guard in Caitlin Clark dealing with a quad injury, she still is making her way out to support the team, even bringing some good luck as the Pacers are 8-0 when she's present at games, dating back to last year's playoffs. She would speak on how the support between the teams is mutual and how the fanbase cares a lot about basketball.

“And they're the same for the Fever,” Clark said. “I think it's just like [Pacers coach] Rick [Carlisle] said, ‘In 49 other states it's basketball, but here it's just really different.' I'm really fortunate to be able to play here, and he's the same.”

Clark has been back at practice as she ramps up to return from the injury that has sidelined her for two weeks, but once she returns, she will be back to being arguably the most popular player in the WNBA. Looking at the team itself, the Fever is currently 4-5, which puts them third in the Eastern Conference with their next game against the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon.