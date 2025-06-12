The Indiana Fever are mudding through the waters without Caitlin Clark. On May 26, Clark went out due to a quad injury for an expected two period.

On Thursday, the Fever provided an update on when they can expect Clark to be back in action, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. The hope is for Clark to return Saturday to take on the New York Liberty.

Before her injury, Clark and the Fever were looked at as potential title contenders. But basketball happens, and head coach Stephanie White made sure to send that message to the team when the inevitable happens.

“Since the start of the season, Steph has told us that things aren't going to be perfect and not everything is going to go the way we think,” Fever forward Aliyah Boston said. “You have to be ready to face whatever happens.”

For White, she recognizes the valuable dimension that Clark brings, which is especially helpful when taking on top teams such as the Liberty.

“The margin for error when you're talking about playing championship-caliber teams is so small,” White said.

Fortunately for White, she has a team comprised of deep talent that can compensate for the temporary loss of Clark.

Article Continues Below

“Caitlin's a player that right now has the most talent around her that she's ever had,” she said. “Our job as coaches is how we figure out how to put us in position to be the best team that we can be.”

During her hiatus, Clark has been a vocal presence on the Fever sidelines, engaging with referees and supporting her teams. Clark's been courtside watching the Pacers as they try to win the NBA Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Indiana Fever's performance without Caitlin Clark

The Fever is 4-5 overall. Without Clark, they are 2-3. Last Saturday, Indiana had a 79-52 big win over the Chicago Sky.

Even though she didn't play, Fever fans showed up and showed out for the first WNBA game at the United Center. The game garnered good ratings for CBS with 1.92 million viewers, the third most-watched WNBA game this year.

Nevertheless, there's no question that her absence has slowed down the pace of their play. The Fever rely heavily on Clark to push the tempo and create scoring opportunities.