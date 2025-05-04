The Indiana Fever face Brazil in a preseason matchup at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, a homecoming of sorts for former Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark. The second-year guard is officially listed as “GTD” (game-time decision) on the injury report, with a return date of May 10. Clark missed the team’s last game (A 79-74 overtime win over the Washington Mystics) with a lower leg injury but all signs suggest she may be available for tonight’s game. Here's everything we know about Caitlin Clark's injury and her playing status vs. .Brazil.

Caitlin Clark injury status vs. Brazil

Although Clark did not play in Saturday’s preseason win over the Mystics, Fever head coach Stephanie White indicated there was no long-term concern.

“I felt at one point she wanted to go back and put on her uniform,” White said, via The Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson. White added that Clark remained active on the bench, communicating defensive schemes and keeping her teammates engaged. “

She was doing a great job of communicating,” White said.

Clark’s absence on Saturday was described as precautionary, with the focus on ensuring her long-term health ahead of the regular season. The former Iowa standout played through the injury during training camp and only missed two games throughout her college career — both due to a busted eardrum. Her availability Sunday will ultimately be determined at game time, but White said she expects Clark to be “good to go in the next 24 hours.”

In a video posted by the WNBA on Sunday, Clark expressed excitement about playing back in Iowa.

“Obviously a place that has meant a lot to me … it’ll be fun to be back in front of those fans,” she said. “I’m most excited to show (my teammates) how cool Iowa City is. Downtown Iowa City is where it’s at.”

Iowa City, are you ready ⁉️ Caitlin Clark talks about returning to Iowa for her preseason debut at Carver-Hawkeye Arena where the Fever will take on the Brazil National Team Tune in to all the action at 4pm/ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ToQJIWJWDX — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fever injury report

Caitlin Clark (GTD, lower leg) – Estimated return: May 10

Brazil injury report

No injured players reported

So, when it comes to the question of if Caitlin Clark is playing tonight vs. Brazil, the answer is: likely yes — but it will be a game-time decision.