While Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark continues to make history, there's a more interesting nugget ahead of the WNBA preseason. As Indiana will take on the Brazilian National Team, this will be the league's first nationally televised preseason game, according to The Athletic.

The news is huge, and continues to show the trajectory of women's sports, and the WNBA as a whole. However, the league has been on a rise since Clark, and players like Angel Reese came into the league.

The Fever star was dominant in college, and left as one of the best players in NCAA history. Safe to say she translated that to the WNBA rather seamlessly.

Fast forward one season, and some more players might be starting to do the same.

For instance, Paige Bueckers was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She had a storied collegiate career like Clark, and can make an immediate impact.

However, going back to Indiana though, the Clark effect is real. Everywhere she goes, people want to watch. Plenty of current WNBA fans started watching the league last season because of the Fever superstar.

Now, the hype will only continue to grow and be evident.

The Fever and Caitlin Clark headline WNBA preseason

Since likely Diana Taurasi, no player has ever had a global impact on the WNBA than Clark has. Viewership went up drastically, Gainbridge Fieldhouse was packed every night to full capacity, among other things.

Most importantly though, her game did all the talking.

As a result, Kelsey Mitchell re-signed with the Fever. They also landed DeWanna Bonner, as well as hired former Connecticut Sun head coach, Stephanie White.

Those pieces alone show that coaches and players want to play with who many think will be the greatest WNBA player of all time.

At the end of the day, Clark's second season can likely be as good, if not better than her first. She won the Rookie of the Year, and placed fourth in MVP voting.

After the All-Star break, she truly found her groove, and there wasn't anything that anyone could do to stop it. Clark has a better understanding of defenses, shooting, and how she can get her teammates involved.

The franchise's turnaround was a major testament to her impact as a playmaker and leader.

With a full franchise, fanbase, and possibly the league's support, she's on top of the basketball world. The first ever WNBA nationally televised preseason game will take place because of the Clark effect.