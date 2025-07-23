Caitlin Clark continues to battle woes on the injury front, missing yet another game for the Indiana Fever due to a groin issue. On Tuesday, the Fever had as difficult of a matchup as it can get in a battle against the reigning champion New York Liberty, and despite valiant efforts from both Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, Indiana did not have enough to triumph on the road, taking a 98-84 loss.

Clark is such a huge threat for the Fever that it's very difficult for them to get into a rhythm on offense. They finished the night with a 41.9 percent field-goal percentage, which simply wasn't enough against a Liberty team that was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday. New York, in fact, had six different scorers reach double figures — an incredible balance in scoring load.

Nonetheless, Boston, the Fever center, did try her best to will Indiana to victory lane. She certainly did her part, dropping 15 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 7-13 from the field, and in so doing, managed to reach a notable milestone. On the night, she managed to score the 1,500th point of her career, as pointed out by the official Fever account on X (formerly Twitter).

She entered the night in need of just four more points to reach the 1,500-point club, and she managed to accomplish that early on by making a layup with 3:33 left in the first quarter.

This contributed to a strong start from the Fever, as they kept in step with the Liberty for the first 30 minutes of the ballgame. They even had the lead at halftime. But Indiana ran out of steam in the fourth, with New York feeding off of the crowd's energy to pull away with a 29-17 fourth quarter.

Fever lose two in a row vs. Liberty amid Caitlin Clark's injury

Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clark has been battling a plethora of injury problems this season; she has missed 11 games for the Fever already this season after suiting up in all 40 games in her rookie campaign. This was definitely not how she envisioned her sophomore campaign would unfold.

The Fever, at the very least, have remained near the .500 mark, which is a testament to the improved roster around Clark. Boston and Mitchell did their best to step up amid Clark's absence, but for Indiana to take that next step as a title-contender, they will need Clark to be at her healthiest come playoff time.

More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks with guard Sophie Cunningham (8) from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden.
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham drops ‘tequila’ admission after All-Star breakPaolo Mariano ·
Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever star Caitlin Clark’s injury situation remains uncertainRexwell Villas ·
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) gives a thumbs up to Los Angeles Sparks's Kelsey Plum (10) after she travels with the ball Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark hilariously praises boyfriend’s ‘skills’Paolo Mariano ·
Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) celebrates with guard Caitlin Clark (22) after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena.
Fever star Aliyah Boston’s honest admission on Caitlin Clark’s absencePaolo Mariano ·
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) stands with her team during the national anthem ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game.
Fever get unfortunate Caitlin Clark injury update for game vs. LibertyErin Achenbach ·
New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) warms up before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center.
Liberty’s Jonquel Jones to make official return vs. FeverRishav Bhat ·