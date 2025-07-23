Caitlin Clark continues to battle woes on the injury front, missing yet another game for the Indiana Fever due to a groin issue. On Tuesday, the Fever had as difficult of a matchup as it can get in a battle against the reigning champion New York Liberty, and despite valiant efforts from both Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, Indiana did not have enough to triumph on the road, taking a 98-84 loss.

Clark is such a huge threat for the Fever that it's very difficult for them to get into a rhythm on offense. They finished the night with a 41.9 percent field-goal percentage, which simply wasn't enough against a Liberty team that was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday. New York, in fact, had six different scorers reach double figures — an incredible balance in scoring load.

Nonetheless, Boston, the Fever center, did try her best to will Indiana to victory lane. She certainly did her part, dropping 15 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 7-13 from the field, and in so doing, managed to reach a notable milestone. On the night, she managed to score the 1,500th point of her career, as pointed out by the official Fever account on X (formerly Twitter).

She entered the night in need of just four more points to reach the 1,500-point club, and she managed to accomplish that early on by making a layup with 3:33 left in the first quarter.

This contributed to a strong start from the Fever, as they kept in step with the Liberty for the first 30 minutes of the ballgame. They even had the lead at halftime. But Indiana ran out of steam in the fourth, with New York feeding off of the crowd's energy to pull away with a 29-17 fourth quarter.

Fever lose two in a row vs. Liberty amid Caitlin Clark's injury

Clark has been battling a plethora of injury problems this season; she has missed 11 games for the Fever already this season after suiting up in all 40 games in her rookie campaign. This was definitely not how she envisioned her sophomore campaign would unfold.

The Fever, at the very least, have remained near the .500 mark, which is a testament to the improved roster around Clark. Boston and Mitchell did their best to step up amid Clark's absence, but for Indiana to take that next step as a title-contender, they will need Clark to be at her healthiest come playoff time.