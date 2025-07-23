The Indiana Fever are back in action Tuesday night after the 2025 WNBA All-Star break, but they are still missing the services of superstar point guard Caitlin Clark on the floor. The former Iowa Hawkeyes sharpshooter remains sidelined by a groin injury that has now forced her to miss two games in a row.

Before Tuesday's game against the reigning WNBA champions New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Fever head coach Stephanie White said that there is still no update on Clark's status, according to Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. Peterson also noted that Clark met with a different doctor on Tuesday, though, White has no update regarding what was talked about in that meeting.

Clark suffered the groin injury late in the Fever's showdown against the Connecticut Sun on July 15. Injuries have been a major thorn in the side of Clark and the Fever in the 2025 WNBA season. She missed five games earlier in the campaign because of a left quad sprain. Clark returned from that injury on June 14 versus the Liberty, scoring 32 points with nine assists and eight rebounds to help the Fever pull off an upset. Weeks later, Clark was diagnosed with a groin injury, which she re-aggravated in the aforementioned matchup versus the Sun.

Caitlin Clark, who also missed seeing action in the WNBA All-Star game for Team Clark, is dealing with cold shooting as well. In the 13 games she's played so far in the regular season, Clark averaged 16.5 points but shot just 36.7 percent from the field. Known for her ability to drain shots from long range, Clark hasn't been exactly living up to that reputation this season, as she's making only 27.9 percent of her attempts from behind the arc.

Nevertheless, the Fever are missing a key piece when Clark is unable to suit up. For now, Indiana will look to rely more on the likes of Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson to help out Kelsey Mitchell in the backcourt. Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard will also have expanded roles on the floor, particularly on offense.

Looking ahead, the Fever will face the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana this coming Thursday and the Chicago Sky at United Center in Chicago next Monday.