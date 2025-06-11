Jun 11, 2025 at 8:41 AM ET

The Indiana Fever are certainly missing Caitlin Clark while she recovers from her quad injury. Indiana lost its fifth game without Clark on Tuesday, falling 77-58 against Atlanta. The one piece of silver lining was a record-setting performance from one Fever player that made WNBA history.

Fever center Aliyah Boston became the second-fastest center in WNBA history to reach 250 career assists, per FeverStats. Boston accomplished this feat in just 89 career games.

To put that into perspective, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas needed 95 games to reach 250 assists despite average eight assists per game this season.

Boston logged seven points, four rebounds, one block, and those five crucial assists against the Dream.

Boston also moved into fifth place on the Fever's all-time blocks list with her 113th career block. She passed Jessica Davenport (112) and is just a handful of blocks away from passing Teaira McCowan (117).

Aliyah Boston is playing well without Caitlin Clark, but she is probably hoping to get her teammate back as soon as possible.

Fever coach Stephanie White gives Caitlin Clark amid Dream loss

The Fever have looked out of sorts without Caitlin Clark on the court.

Indiana is now 2-3 without Clark after Tuesday's loss against the Dream.

Fever coach Stephanie White gave a brief update about Clark's status before Tuesday's game. She noted that Clark participated “a little practice” on Monday, adding that it was in a “controlled environment.”

White also promised that Clark would participate more in practice this week.

“The most important thing for us is to not position ourselves to have any setbacks,” White said.

Indiana was without both Clark and Sophie Cunningham on Tuesday. Both players have missed a handful of the Fever's first nine games.

Next up for the Fever is a home game against the Liberty on Saturday. Hopefully Clark and Cunningham will return for this huge matchup.