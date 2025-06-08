The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky have been trending towards becoming one of the top rivalries in the WNBA. With both teams set to face off against each other on Saturday, in what will be a historic first for the United Center, the Fever will be a little short-handed. Star guard Caitlin Clark was already ruled out as she’s dealing with a quad injury. The Fever will also be without Sophie Cunningham who also appeared on the team’s injury report.

Sophie Cunningham will miss the Fever’s game against the Sky as she’s currently dealing with an ankle injury. It will be the second straight game that Cunningham will sit out after she re-aggravated the ankle injury during the Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun on May 30.

Cunningham was sidelined for the Fever’s first two games of the regular season as she dealt with the ankle injury. She made her return for four games before having to sit out again.

Article Continues Below

During the four games that Cunningham has appeared in, she’s played a little over 21 minutes per game and taking around four shot attempts per game. She’s been averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 33.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her free-throw percentage is a career-high.

Cunningham was originally acquired by the Fever in a multi-team trade during the offseason. She was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She played the first six seasons of her career with the Mercury before being traded.

During her time with the Mercury, she developed into one of the better role players. Her acquisition was part of the reason why pundits and fans alike felt like the Fever improved their roster in a big way. She has the potential to be an integral part of this Fever team.