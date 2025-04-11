Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will square off in primetime on Aug. 9 when the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky to open the WNBA’s first-ever Rivals Week, the league announced Friday.

The game, set to be broadcast on CBS, will be one of several high-profile games scheduled as part of the new slate, which aims to spotlight key rivalries across the league. Other games include a WNBA Finals rematch between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. Expected 2025 WNBA No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings will also take on Clark and the Fever, and Atlanta Dream’s Brittney Griner is set to face her former team, the Phoenix Mercury.

Rivals Week will be sponsored by Ally Financial, which recently entered a new partnership with the WNBA.

“You can have a great partnership, but you also have to have great activation,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, as reported by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “There’s going to be a full slate of games that week and that’s going to be a cool part of the activation.”

Ally Financial’s involvement in the WNBA follows its recent sponsorship of the 3-on-3 women’s league Unrivaled, and its endorsement deals with WNBA players Breanna Stewart and Sydney Colson. It has also signed Bueckers to a long-term partnership.

“What Cathy and her team have done with the league, the cultural currency of the players, the media connectivity, the entire ecosystem, is just phenomenal,” Ally Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Brimmer said. “To me it’s kind of the crown jewel of what’s happening in the women’s sports space.”

The WNBA has been exploring new in-season programming in recent years, such as the Commissioner’s Cup, to enhance fan engagement. The addition of Rivals Week follows the NBA’s model, which introduced its own rivalry-themed schedule in 2022. Clark and Reese games were a big draw, both in-person and viewership wise, last season.

According to the league, games will air across multiple platforms, with an emphasis on showcasing the growing star power of players like Clark, Reese and Bueckers.

“Partnering with Ally is about more than just banking — it’s about helping people make their money work smarter,” Bueckers said. “As an athlete, I’ve learned that success isn’t just about the game you play, but the opportunity and resources you get access to.”