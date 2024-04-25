In a heartwarming display of affection, Caitlin Clark, newly drafted by the Indiana Fever and her boyfriend, former Iowa basketball star Connor McCaffery, celebrated their first anniversary with touching Instagram posts Wednesday, April 24.

Clark, who has risen to prominence as one of the most recognizable players in women's basketball, recently made headlines when she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Meanwhile, McCaffery has transitioned from college basketball to a professional role with the Indiana Pacers, highlighting the couple's continued presence in the basketball sphere.

The celebration was marked by a series of posts on Instagram, where Clark shared a black-and-white photo of the couple sitting together on a sofa at the WNBA Draft. She expressed her affection with the caption: “One year of the best mems w my fav person … you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you …”

McCaffery echoed this sentiment in his own Instagram post, which also began with a candid black-and-white photo of the couple. His caption read: “One year w the best … doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person … love you …” The carousel continued with a video of Clark in action on the basketball court.

Caitlin Clark, Connor McCaffery will be together in Indianapolis

Their relationship, which became Instagram official in August 2023, has been a blend of personal and professional support. McCaffery, who is no stranger to the pressures and demands of high-level basketball, has been a consistent presence in Clark’s career. Notably, during the NCAA Championship game earlier this month, he proudly referred to Clark as “My GOAT” on Instagram, despite her team’s loss to South Carolina.

Clark's journey has been nothing short of historic. She is the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, a title she clinched during her sensational run with the Iowa women's basketball team. Her college career was marked with accolades, including being named a unanimous first-team All-American and winning multiple national Player of the Year awards.

Meanwhile, McCaffery has built a significant legacy of his own. The son of Fran McCaffery, Iowa men's basketball coach, he not only excelled on the court but also in the classroom.

As Clark steps onto the professional stage with the Fever, and McCaffery begins his role with the Pacers, their mutual experiences and understanding of the athletic lifestyle seem to provide a strong foundation for their relationship.

The couple's future looks bright as they continue to support each other both on and off the court. With Clark’s debut WNBA game for the Fever scheduled against the Connecticut Sun on May 14, it promises to be an exciting new chapter for both.