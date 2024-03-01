Caitlin Clark's boyfriend is an Iowa basketball star in his own right, as she is dating Connor McCaffery. McCaffery played with the Hawkeyes from 2017 to 2023.
Clark is the biggest name in women's basketball right now, starring for the Iowa women's basketball team. She is the NCAA Division I women's all-time leading scorer.
Clark attended Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, became a McDonald's All-American, and was the fourth-best player in her class by ESPN. She started her career on fire, leading Division I in scoring as a freshman.
She was a unanimous first-team All-American and became the first woman to lead in points and assists in a single season. Her legend grew in her junior season, as she won all the national Player of the Year awards and led Iowa to its first national championship game, losing out to Angel Reese and LSU.
As a senior, Clark became the Division I women's career scoring leader and the all-time conference record leader in assists.
Clark also has garnered international success, winning three gold medals with the United States, with two coming at the FIBA Under-19 Women's World Cup. She won the MVP award at the tournament in 2021.
On Feb. 29, 2024, Caitlin Clark announced that she would declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft instead of using her fifth season of eligibility at Iowa. Standing by her side will be Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.
Who is Connor McCaffery?
Connor McCaffery was born on July 7, 1998. He is the son of two basketball players, Fran and Margaret McCaffery.
Fran is the Iowa men's basketball coach and played basketball at Wake Forest and Penn. Margaret was an All-American basketball player at Notre Dame.
Connor McCaffery was a four-year starter at Iowa City West High School, leading the school to the state tournament all four years. He led the team to a 23-3 season and Class 4A Basketball title as a senior.
McCaffery led the team in scoring and rebounds, averaging 19.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. He won every Player of the Year award in Iowa. He was ranked No. 90 in his class by ESPN.
McCaffery played just four games in his first season with Iowa but took on a more prominent role in his second season, playing in 34 games. He was a successful player on the court for most of his career, but his grandest accolades came in the classroom. He earned many academic excellence awards.
In his senior season, McCaffery was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media and coaches. He averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He also led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio with 3.9.
Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery's relationship
Neither Clark nor McCaffery have publicly discussed their relationship, but the couple went Instagram official in August 2023. Clark posted a photo of the two cuddling on a boat.
McCaffery then posted a picture of Caitlin for her birthday on Jan. 22, making it the first time he featured her on his social media platform.
There isn't much known publicly about the couple's relationship, but we will surely see him cropping up more as Clark begins her professional basketball career. It will be great for Clark to have a partner who knows the grind of being an athlete and shares the same interests as her.
McCaffery's basketball career didn't continue after college, but his academic excellence has set him up to be successful in other fields. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.