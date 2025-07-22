The Indiana Fever suffered another tough blow to an already challenging campaign when Caitlin Clark reaggravated her groin injury last week.

Clark was forced to sit out the All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, leaving fans disappointed, especially since it's the first time the midseason showcase was held in Indianapolis.

With the 23-year-old star out again, Indiana will have to hold the fort. But it's easier said than done, especially since opponents will now zero in on other players. For Aliyah Boston, the Fever must step up on offense to fill in the void left by Clark.

“I think it changes our offense a little bit, where some teams are going to be a little more back, depending on matchups on the floor. I think we space the floor really well. Everything changes when we hit shots,” said Boston in a report from Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson.

Clark is averaging 16.5 points and a team-high 8.8 assists. She's the focal point of the Fever's offense as almost everything runs through her. With her absence, her teammates should get more chances to contribute.

“Obviously, Caitlin’s a fantastic passer, but I think if we figure out, once again, different ways to get everyone that needs to touch the ball and when and where. So we just continue to trust our offense and let it flow,” added the 23-year-old Boston, who's putting up 15.6 points.

Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring with 19.1 points. Aside from her, Clark, and Boston—the team's All-Star trio—four other players are averaging at least seven points.

There is no timetable yet for Clark's return. Fever coach Stephanie White said the do-it-all guard will seek additional opinions from other doctors. White added that they're taking it one day at a time. Clark had already missed five games due to her groin injury.

Indiana, sitting on a 12-11 record, will take on the New York Liberty on Tuesday.