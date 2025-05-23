May 23, 2025 at 11:25 AM ET

Since she burst onto the WNBA scene, Caitlin Clark has been a frequent star of State Farm commercials. As she walked into the State Farm Arena for the Indiana Fever's Thursday night game against the Atlanta Dream, fans joked that she now works for the insurance company.

Fans mocked Clark for her pre-game outfit choice of a red shirt with a beige skirt and trench coat. Many joked that it made her look like she “works” for State Farm on social media.

Caitlin Clark dressed like she works for State Farm 😭 pic.twitter.com/mk6rzWfaWa — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) May 22, 2025

“Caitlin Clark dressed like she's about to drop 30 and then offer you a surprisingly competitive insurance quote,” one fan commented. “Postgame presser gonna start with, ‘Like a good neighbor…' and end with a logo three.”

“She hates dressing like this,” another wrote. “You can tell.”

Others joked that she resembled the Netflix cartoon character Carmen Sandiego, who is known for her all-red suit. In the Netflix series, Sandiego also often donned a trench coat.

“Carmen Sandiego vibes,” one fan reacted.

Some even compared her to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who once wore a similar red outfit. Clark and Kelce are known acquaintances, with the former being a lifetime supporter of the Chiefs.

“Do you suppose she hired the same publicist as Travis Kelce?” the fan joked.

Do you suppose she hired the same publicist as Travis Kelce? pic.twitter.com/jgPUu4zHWW — SouperMan (@S0uprman) May 22, 2025

The State Farm-based jokes are likely the result of the company's recent commercial releases. Clark has been featured in their advertisements for years, but the insurance agency recently dropped a new series featuring the Fever star.

The new string of commercials based jokes around Clark's knack for hitting long-range three-pointers from the on-court logo. Clark voiced her wish that her life would be easier if she could do “everything from the logo,” causing Jake from State Farm to respond by painting the company's logo around her house.

Though Clark would not have seen them until after the game, the jokes did not bother her performance. She ended with just 11 points, four rebounds and six assists, but led the Fever to an 81-76 win over the Dream.