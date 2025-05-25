The Indiana Fever came into Sunday with a marquee matchup against the defending champion New York Liberty. The game lived up to its billing, coming down to the final possession with the Liberty winning 90-88. But it ended in a bit of controversy in the eyes of the Fever. Caitlin Clark felt there was a no-call on her final attempt, and following the game, Fever head coach Stephanie White agreed with that claim, as per The Athletic.

“I thought Caitlin Clark got fouled,” Stephanie White said. “I think it’s pretty egregious what’s been happening to us.”

The play in question came on the game’s final possession between the Fever and the Liberty and the ball in Caitlin Clark’s hands. Trailing by two, Clark had the opportunity to either tie the game and send to overtime, or to win it. But she wouldn’t even get a shot off as Natasha Cloud poked the ball away and time expired.

In the immediate aftermath, Caitlin Clark could be seen in disbelief over the perceived no-call. And judging by White’s postgame comments, it seems as if she feels it’s been a recurring pattern for the Fever. With the loss, the Fever fell to 2-2 on the season so far.

Clark finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds and ten assists, but she had ten turnovers. She shot 6-of-18 from the field and only 2-of-11 from the three-point line.

The Fever made several high profile additions this offseason in hopes of elevating their status in the WNBA. The Fever made a few free agent signings with Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner, while acquiring Sophie Cunningham in a multi-team trade.

Through the Fever’s first three games of the season, Clark has been averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last season, the Fever broke a seven-year playoff drought amid Clark’s rookie season. They fell to the Connecticut Sun in the opening round of the postseason.