Every basketball fan will wholeheartedly agree that the day the 40-year-old Lebron James retires will be the end of an era, and the clock is slowly but surely ticking down. And while James may be working consistently to extend his career, Caitlin Clark found humor in one of his recent confessions.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had recently revealed on the Mind the Game podcast that he had been preparing chocolate chip cookies for the season, and the Indiana Fever star could not help but come up with a humorous response.

"I'd rather retire than do this. This is why he's him." Caitlin Clark on LeBron James cutting out chocolate chip cookies 😆 (via @CaitlinClark22) pic.twitter.com/njXqLjhMDu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2026

“I’d rather retire than do this. This is why he’s him,” Clark wrote on Instagram per a post on X by ClutchPoints, and most might agree.

James had revealed that while rehabbing a right-side sciatic nerve injury that sidelined him for the first 14 games of the 2025–26 season, he eliminated two personal indulgences: chocolate chip cookies and wine. The decision came at the start of his record 23rd NBA season, after the injury disrupted his early schedule.

He initially planned to cut them out for the month of November but ultimately extended the restriction through December, going nearly two months without either before resuming on New Year’s Day. The Fever guard had previously called James her “GOAT” and favorite player of all time, and even her love for chocolate chip cookies is well known.

“I like warm chocolate chip cookies, so I guess that… making those,” Clark had said during a May 2024 press conference, per USA TODAY.

Of course, James longevity is regularly spoken about. At 41, he is playing under a two-year, $101 million contract signed in 2024 and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

While speculation about retirement has continued to swirl, most will not be surprised if LeBron’s career has one last move left, and considering the sacrifices he has already made, at least one more season looks more and more likely.