A few weeks ago, Caitlin Clark's reaction to being compared to Payton Pritchard by Hall of Famer Reggie Miller made waves, as it was as if the Indiana Fever star was caught off guard by such a remark. For what it's worth, it's not a total insult to be compared to the Boston Celtics guard, although certainly, considering how big of a star Clark is in the WNBA, there are some who feel as though she deserves to be compared to a bigger star in the NBA, perhaps even someone like Stephen Curry.

Clark has been a difference maker for whatever team she's playing for, and the Fever have certainly gone on an upward trajectory since drafting her first overall in 2024. Perhaps the Curry comparisons are indeed warranted. At least another Hall of Famer in Carmelo Anthony believes so.

“I was hearing it loud as s**t in my ear, and when he said Payton Pritchard, it just caught me off guard… He wasn't completely trippin', but he was trippin'. She got a lil' Steph [Curry], [Tyrese] Haliburton. She play a little like Luka [Doncic]. She know angles. She manipulates your offense,” Anthony said on the latest episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Carmelo Anthony with his own Caitlin Clark comparison following her reaction to Reggie Miller 🗣️ "I was hearing it loud as sh*t in my ear, and when he said Payton Pritchard, it just caught me off guard… He wasn't completely trippin', but he was trippin'. She got a lil' Steph… pic.twitter.com/Wuvr5qGFkM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2026

Fever star Caitlin Clark is more than just a three-point shooter

The comparisons to Curry are a bit lazy for Clark, as the Fever star certainly handles the rock and creates more offense on the ball than Curry does for the Golden State Warriors. Of course, Curry is miles better as an off-ball threat than Clark is, although their respective strokes from beyond the arc are certified elite.

If anything, Clark plays a bit like Trae Young; she loves dishing the rock and diming to her teammates, although she has a tendency to settle for jumpers since she doesn't have top-shelf athleticism (relative to her peers).