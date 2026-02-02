Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark is expanding her horizons this offseason by joining NBC’s pregame coverage for the new Sunday Night Basketball showcase. Clark is set to contribute to major broadcasts, including high-profile matchups between the Lakers and Knicks at Madison Square Garden, as well as a later date featuring the Thunder.

Working alongside iconic figures like Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady, Clark is bringing her deep basketball IQ to the studio.

NBC producers noted that her extensive experience in the spotlight makes her a natural fit for this role, providing fans with unique insights from one of the most prolific scorers in NCAA and WNBA history.

During her recent media appearances, Clark opened up about the specific NBA stars she studies to refine her elite skill set further. According to a post by MrBuckBuck on Bluesky, Clark identified Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as a primary source of inspiration for her developmental goals.

“Man, I think Luka. He's incredible. I think the way he can, not only score the ball, but also the way he passes. He can get his defender to move where he wants him to go. So I think that's something I can certainly learn from,” Clark explained.

Caitlin Clark on which NBA player she watches most to evolve her game: "Man, I think Luka. He's incredible. I think the way he can, not only score the ball, but also the way he passes. He can get his defender to move where he wants him to go. So I think that's something I can… pic.twitter.com/KOeZVnNwVd — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 2, 2026

This focus on manipulative playmaking and court vision aligns with her own reputation as a dual-threat guard who can dismantle defenses both as a shooter and a facilitator.

Article Continues Below

Her transition into the analyst world has already garnered significant attention, including high praise from Indiana Pacers icon Reggie Miller.

During a broadcast at Madison Square Garden, Miller playfully claimed that he had dropped to the third-best shooter in the city behind Clark and Tyrese Haliburton.

Clark, known for her sharp wit, laughed off the compliment by suggesting she would need to check with Haliburton first.

This mutual respect between Indiana’s basketball stars highlights the strong bond Clark has formed with the local sports community since being drafted first overall in 2024.

As she continues to evolve her game through the study of players like Doncic, her impact on the sport remains a central storyline during the WNBA offseason.