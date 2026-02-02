In the midst of ongoing CBA negotiations between WNBA players and the league, and it being the offseason anyways, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has found a new gig as part of NBC’s NBA coverage on Sundays. Clark made her NBC debut this past Sunday amid the network’s double-header coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers-New York Knicks game, and Oklahoma City Thunder-Denver Nuggets. During the broadcast, Reggie Miller compared Clark to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, resulting in a hilarious reaction.

“I like Payton Pritchard from Boston,” Miller said during the broadcast. “The way he’s able to handle the basketball. He makes big shots when the shot clock is running down, a lot like this young lady right here.”

The comparison to Payton Pritchard drew an almost shocked/stunned reaction from Caitlin Clark that was caught on the broadcast. Obviously Miller’s comments were meant to praise the Fever star, but as far as on court role and stature, the comparison falls short.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark joined the Fever with a lot of hype and elevated expectations. During her rookie year, she managed to exceed those expectations, winning the league’s Rookie of the Year Award, setting multiple rookie records, being named to the All-Star Team and helping the Fever snap an eight-year drought of missing the playoffs.

This past season, Clark was hampered by injury issues and her season was cut short as she navigated her rehab. She was limited to only 13 games, after playing in all 40 as a rookie, at a little over 31 minutes per game. She averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 36.7 percent shooting from the field, 27.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While the state of the 2026 WNBA season is currently in flux amid the CBA negotiations, whenever the league does resume, there will certainly be plenty of eyes on Clark and the Fever amid her injury return.