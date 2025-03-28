The WNBA may be still in the offseason, but Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has still been in the office, as a regular at Indiana Pacers home games. Clark was most recently at the Pacers game against the Los Angeles Lakers this week, and she's become good friends with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Caitlin Clark may not have been in attendance for the Pacers' game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday since it was a road game, but she made sure to react to the final score.

Clark took to social media to drop a shocked reaction to the Pacers' 162 points they put up against the Wizards. They held the the Wizards to only 109 points, with a 53-point margin of victory. For the Pacers, it was the highest number of points scored in franchise history and also the highest point total for a team this season.

With the win, the Pacers improved to 43-30 while the Wizards dropped to 16-57. After a slow start to the season, the Pacers are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games. They are two games ahead of the fifth place Detroit Pistons, and two and a half games behind the third place New York Knicks.

The Pacers should make the NBA playoffs again this season, and it's likely that Clark makes an appearance or two at a playoff game. Clark showed up last season for the Game 3 of the Pacers Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's getting close to WNBA season though as Caitlin Clark prepares for her second season with the Fever. Last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year, Clark set numerous rookie records while helping the Fever get back to the WNBA playoffs. The 2025 WNBA season is scheduled to tip off on May 16.