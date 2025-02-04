Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark shared a special message a few days after the University of Iowa retired her jersey. The all-time leading scorer has already been a trailblazer for women's basketball and is looking to build on a terrific rookie year in Indiana. However, last Sunday was a day to celebrate Clark's accomplishments as a Hawkeye. The Des Moines, Iowa native summed up her feelings about this special moment.

“Such a special day, surrounded by all my favorite people. Feeling incredibly overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone—thank you, Hawkeye Nation 🫶🏻.”

Caitlin Clark's storied career continues

The two-time College Player of the Year had an iconic collegiate career. Clark is the only Division-I player to record 3,700+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 850+ rebounds in a career. She also led Iowa women's basketball to two straight National Championship game appearances, the first time the Hawkeyes reached this stage in their program's history.

After her career in Iowa City ended, Clark was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She went on to have a historic rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Among those accomplishments was being the first rookie ever to record a triple-double. In addition, Clark became the fastest player to reach 100 or more career three-pointers. By the end of the season, the superstar point guard was named to the All-WNBA First Team.

The Indiana Fever ultimately got the No. 6 seed before being eliminated in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs by the Connecticut Sun. A huge part of that elimination was Sun forward DeWanna Bonner. Fortunately, Indiana won't have to worry about the six-time All-Star eliminating it anytime soon. Bonner recently signed with Fever in a massive boost to this team.

Overall, there are many reasons to believe the Indiana Fever can contend for a WNBA Championship in 2025. The duo of Clark and Aliyah Boston have had a whole offseason to improve their respective games and work on their chemistry. And, with the addition of Bonner, Indiana has a legitimate “Big 3” that can be a nightmare for anyone.

Caitlin Clark deserves all the praise in the world for her career so far. However, as all Fever fans know, she's not content with the legacy she's already built. It's time to help this franchise take the next step. The Indiana Fever won one title in their history in 2012. Clark and company are looking to change that stat and build something truly special in the Hoosier State.