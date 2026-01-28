Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is making a brief crossover into the NBA, joining NBC’s pregame coverage for two marquee games as part of the network’s new “Sunday Night Basketball” presentation.

NBC announced Tuesday that Clark will serve as a special contributor for the debut broadcast this weekend, when the Los Angeles Lakers face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Clark is also scheduled to return to the network on March 29 for pregame coverage when the Knicks visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Clark will join host Maria Taylor and analysts Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady for studio commentary.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Basketball Night in America crew this season,” Clark said in a statement released by NBC, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.“Carmelo, Vince, and Tracy are legends of the game and Maria is a true professional. It will be really fun to join them a few times this season.”

NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said Clark’s comfort on camera made the transition a natural one.

“She’s had cameras pointed at her for years,” he said. “She’s always so thoughtful in everything she says. And to have the ability to do that on this platform, with this team, it’s going to be a lot of fun to listen to it.”

Clark’s basketball résumé includes two WNBA All-Star selections and an All-WNBA first-team nod in 2024, when she earned rookie of the year honors after being selected No. 1 overall. At Iowa, she became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer with 3,951 points.

Her most recent WNBA season was limited to 13 games because of injury, though Indiana still reached the semifinals before falling to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces. Clark returned to the court in December at a USA Basketball senior women’s national team camp.

When she will next play in a WNBA game remains uncertain amid the league's ongoing labor dispute.