The Indiana Fever made the playoffs for the first time in seven years in 2024 behind the guidance of rookie Caitlin Clark. The former first overall pick had a very impressive Year 1 in the WNBA, beating out Angel Reese for ROTY.

Ahead of the Fever's season opener on Saturday against the Chicago Sky, Clark spoke on the approach to her sophomore season.

Via ESPN:

“Honestly, I don't even really remember last year's [opener],” a smiling Clark said about the Fever's 92-71 loss at Connecticut, in which she had 20 points and 10 turnovers. “Maybe that's a good thing. I think [this year] it's just going out there and having fun and being confident. I've been in this league for a year now. I know I belong. I know I can perform, and I can make my teammates better every single night. And that's my job.

“Not everything's gonna be perfect. Give yourself grace. There's gonna be really good moments. There's gonna be moments where you struggle. So just trying to stay as neutral as I can and stay positive. But … I've been in these moments before, and I'm ready for them.”

The Fever started '24 with a 1-8 record and criticism came Clark's way, but they ultimately finished 20-20, losing in the opening round. The former Iowa standout averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, breaking all sorts of WNBA records in the process. The best is still yet to come from Clark.

Saturday's clash with the Sky is a rivalry, considering the players on both sides and how close the two cities are. Clark and Reese built a rivalry of their own in college, and that's carried over to the pro level.

“Rivalries are real, and that's what makes sports so amazing,” Clark said. “There's certain teams that those games just mean a little bit more. [We] come out here and play the same way every night, but [a rivalry] gets the fans involved, and they love it.”

The Fever and Chicago will clash five times in the 2025 season.