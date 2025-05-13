Going to a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift was an eye-opening experience for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who attended their playoff game against the Houston Texans to cheer for her favorite NFL team and Travis Kelce.

Speaking to ESPN, Clark recalled going to the game. She called it a “perfect” experience since she met Swift, got to attend a Chiefs playoff game, and Kelce scored a touchdown.

Talking about Swift, Clark praised her authenticity. Despite them both being high-profile stars, Clark claimed they just had “normal conversations.”

“I think what people don't always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it's her, whether it's me, whether it's another professional athlete or a pop star, we're real people,” Clark said, praising Swift. “We're just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night. She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do. I'm talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I've ever been around.

“And everybody says that when you meet her, but it's really true. She just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness, and her family was great,” she continued.

Jan Jenson, Clark's college coach at Iowa, weighed in on seeing her former player sitting with Swift.”When I saw her sitting as a guest in the Taylor Swift-Kelce box,” said Jenson. “I was like, ‘What world, man? This is so awesome.'”

Amber Cox, the Fever's general manager, praised Clark's humbleness after the experience. Most would be gloating about hanging with Swift. Clark did not do that.

“I'm like, ‘OK, well, how was the suite with Taylor?' She's like, ‘It was really cool, she was really cool.' And then she's just off to her workout. And you're just like, ‘Tell me more!' I love that about her,” Cox praised.

Are Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift friends after going to a Chiefs game?

It would appear Clark and Swift are buddies after going to a Chiefs game together. Clark previously revealed that Swift sent her bags of Eras Tour merchandise and invited her to a Chiefs game.

Before that, Clark attended two of Swift's Eras Tour concerts when she was in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2024. There, she met Swift's mother and Kelce.

Clark and the Fever are days away from their 2025 regular season opener. They will play the Chicago Sky after going undefeated in the preseason.