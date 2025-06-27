Caitlin Clark did not play in the Indiana Fever's 85-75 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night due to a groin injury. With her status TBD for Friday's contest against the Dallas Wings, one of her teammates urged Clark to share the load of being the star, which is the opposite of Clark's time playing for the Iowa Lady Hawkeyes.

During a guest appearance on the “Bird's Eye View” podcast hosted by WNBA legend Sue Bird, Natasha Howard explained how she's playing a mentor role for Caitlin Clark. During Howard's conversation, the former three-time WNBA champion offers Clark some sage advice early on in her career.

“[Caitlin Clark] reminds me of a little sister because she's only 22 years old. She reminds me of a little sister that I can put under my wing and just guide her, and just be that vet for her, and just let her know you're not alone with this,” said Natasha Howard of Caitlin Clark. “I got your back no matter what because we know you got a lot of stuff on your shoulders right now. Let me take some of that off your shoulder for you, you don't got to do everything on your own.

“Just letting her know that you don't have to do everything like you had to do in Iowa. You have great teammates and phenomenal players around you that could take that weight off your shoulder, you don't have to do everything. We expect you to knock down those clutch shots, like that’s what we expect you to do, but overall, you don’t have to do everything.”

It makes sense what Natasha Howard is saying, as the professional level is much more competitive than college. During her time at Iowa, Caitlin Clark did everything for her team and led the Lady Hawkeyes to two consecutive National Championship games. Iowa lost both contests in consecutive years.

Clark should continue evolving as a superstar in the WNBA; however, as she is already the face of the Fever and the league in general. Through nine games played so far this season, Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 39.0% from the field and 29.5% from beyond the three-point line.