The Indiana Fever added another piece to their 2025 roster on Tuesday, signing two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson to a one-year contract, ESPN's Alexa Phillipou reported.

Colson spent the last three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, coming off the bench on their 2022 and 2023 title teams. She averaged eight minutes per game last year, scoring 2.5 points per game and shooting 37.8% on 37 three-point attempts. Apart from her offensive numbers, Colson is a skilled defender, making her a dangerous and perhaps under-appreciated weapon off the bench.

The Fever will likely task the 5'8 point guard with backing up second-year guard Caitlin Clark.

The 35-year-old veteran is the latest addition to a Fever team looking to contend in 2025 behind their already established core of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. The Fever have already added Sophie Cunningham via trade, and DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard in free agency. They also signed Jaelyn Brown to a training camp deal.

Indiana's activity over the last few weeks signals that the Fever see themselves as ready to compete for a WNBA championship. After winning just 13 games in 2023, Indiana landed the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and used it to make the obvious move, taking Clark and catapulting themselves into the playoff picture last season.

Their seven-game improvement from 2023 to 2024 was a major step in the right direction, but Indiana was still a clear step below the titans of the league, namely the Aces, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. That might change this year, and adding Colson has put some real veteran, championship experience on the roster.

Of course with every free agency decision, there's another end of it. Colson is leaving an Aces team that is primed to look much different in 2025. Kelsey Plum has also left, while Jewell Loyd has joined the team in a three-club trade. Alysha Clark and Tiffany Hayes' futures are still to be determined.